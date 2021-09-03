Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.36. 124,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,962. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

