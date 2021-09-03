Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $726.55. 874,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,708,623. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $684.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.30 billion, a PE ratio of 380.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

