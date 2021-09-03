Rational Advisors LLC Buys 138,522 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $95.46. 26,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,790. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

