Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 110,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 164,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,185. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

