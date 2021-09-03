Rational Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

