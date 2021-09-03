Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.12. 81,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

