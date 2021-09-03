Raymond James Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $75.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 290.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 28.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

