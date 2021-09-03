Raze Network Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $338,400.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

