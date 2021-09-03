RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 384,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. The company has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.