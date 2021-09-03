RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 146,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,114. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

