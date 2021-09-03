RBO & Co. LLC Has $15.91 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 2.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.24. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,284. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $278.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

