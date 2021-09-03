RBO & Co. LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 2.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

LYV traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,908. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

