Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,897 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Realty Income worth $101,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $3,214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

