Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

