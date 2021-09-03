RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 297.81% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

