Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price upped by Truist from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

