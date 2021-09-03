Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $683.07. 16,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

