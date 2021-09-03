Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,198.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,198 ($28.72) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($28.61), with a volume of 199757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($28.51).

REL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,087.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,927.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.