Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FNWB stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.02.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

