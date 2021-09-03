Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

NASDAQ METC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.65 million, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

