Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.