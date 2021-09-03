Restart Energy MWAT Reaches Market Cap of $18.29 Million (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and $65,699.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

MWAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

