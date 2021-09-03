Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Update

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

