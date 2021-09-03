Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $31,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

