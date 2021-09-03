Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.21 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Okta worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.