Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $29,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.