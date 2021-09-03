Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.46 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $435.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.29.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

