Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,480 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 64.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

