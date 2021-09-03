Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.91. 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 580,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.