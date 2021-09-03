Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 580,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

