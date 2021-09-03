Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58% Cass Information Systems 17.71% 10.18% 1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.04 $170.10 million $1.68 37.43 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.39 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.