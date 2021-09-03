River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 217,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.