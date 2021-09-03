River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $54.54. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,345. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

