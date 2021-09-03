River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

