River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $597,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 153.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $389.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

