Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 2,600 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 1.03% of Artesian Resources worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $366.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.