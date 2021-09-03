Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $943,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 136,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

