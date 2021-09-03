Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Exponent makes up about 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Exponent by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.91. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,605. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

