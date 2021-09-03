Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.55. 49,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,989. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

