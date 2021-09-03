Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,990. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

