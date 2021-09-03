Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) a $450.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $295.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.