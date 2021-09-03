Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $60.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Phreesia stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,589 shares of company stock valued at $18,483,307 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

