Royal Bank of Canada Has $59,000 Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 532.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,955. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

