Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,436 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.77 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

