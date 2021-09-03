Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royce Value Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

