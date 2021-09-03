RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Position Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. RPM International comprises about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.44% of RPM International worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 277.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.05. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

