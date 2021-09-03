RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

