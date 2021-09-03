RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

