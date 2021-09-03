RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Purchases 13,636 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of RMBL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.
About RumbleON
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
