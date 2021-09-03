RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMBL. B. Riley started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.